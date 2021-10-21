Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Livent posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.34.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. 17,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -285.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

