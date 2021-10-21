Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.34.

LTHM opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

