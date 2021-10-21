LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.49 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

