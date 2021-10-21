LOCGame (LOCG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $870,365.00

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $870,365.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00068323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00071422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00102348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.00 or 0.99813550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.06444251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022473 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 39,651,456 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

