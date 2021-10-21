Loop Industries’ (LOOP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LOOP opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $541.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

