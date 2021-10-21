Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday.

LOOP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 103,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,065. The firm has a market cap of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Loop Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 155,115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.