Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.45. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $414.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.47. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.