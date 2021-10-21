Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.32.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $424.04. 566,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,681. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

