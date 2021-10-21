Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.93. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

