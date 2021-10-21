M.D.C. (MDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDC opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

