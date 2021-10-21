Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $155.60 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.24% of The Boston Beer worth $155,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $511.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $496.86 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $555.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $868.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

