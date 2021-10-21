Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $172.18 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.21% of KBR worth $172,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after buying an additional 414,453 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after buying an additional 267,816 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of KBR by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after buying an additional 446,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

