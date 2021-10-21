Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12,918 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,421,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $152,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 173.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 75,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $13,326,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.