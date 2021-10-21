Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 39,090 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.42% of Atkore worth $144,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Atkore by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

