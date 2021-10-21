Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.24 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $23.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

M stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

