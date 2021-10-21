Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 169,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,298,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

