Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $15.71 or 0.00025085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.31 or 0.99834603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.98 or 0.06423680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

