Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330. The company has a market cap of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

