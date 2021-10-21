Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $18.09 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.