Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $8,725,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $143.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

