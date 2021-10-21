Maple Hits Market Capitalization of $73.92 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $26.53 or 0.00042383 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $73.92 million and $1.64 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00192087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,790 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

