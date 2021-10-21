Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$4.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

MOZ stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.06. The company had a trading volume of 216,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

