Mark G. Merrill Sells 3,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 1,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 78,790 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

