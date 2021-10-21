MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $410.73. 348,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.65. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $396.17 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

