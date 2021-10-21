Marlin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.26 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $71.72 million and $19.26 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars.

