Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 205,934 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 205,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,170,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,621.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $88.61 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 152.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.