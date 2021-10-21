Marshall Wace LLP Buys 54,469 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $204.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

