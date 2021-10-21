Marshall Wace LLP Has $17.21 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 138.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.11 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

