Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.39 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $162.31 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $97.47 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

