Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 559,397 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,712.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 113.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.