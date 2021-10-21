Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP remained flat at $$3.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

