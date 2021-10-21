Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post $687.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.91 million. Masonite International reported sales of $587.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.