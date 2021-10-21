Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,866.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

