Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $424,039.65 and approximately $173.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,773.57 or 1.00160472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00313290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00505263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00196119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

