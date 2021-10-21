Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Maxcoin has a market cap of $424,039.65 and approximately $173.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

