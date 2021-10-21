MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.28

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 654360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The firm has a market cap of $806.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in MBIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in MBIA by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,299,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,279 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in MBIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,578,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

