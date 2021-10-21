McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $48,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.