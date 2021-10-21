Mercantile Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend payment by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercantile Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

