MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

