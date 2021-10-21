Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MTRO opened at GBX 109.55 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a market cap of £188.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.52.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

