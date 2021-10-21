Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,366 shares.The stock last traded at $88.30 and had previously closed at $88.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $734.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
