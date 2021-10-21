Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,366 shares.The stock last traded at $88.30 and had previously closed at $88.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.