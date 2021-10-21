Michael Tobin Acquires 1,904 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £19,992 ($26,119.68).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,614 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £29,887.78 ($39,048.58).

LON BOOM opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 954.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 818.37. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 160.30 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,137.50 ($14.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of £163.21 million and a P/E ratio of -122.35.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

