MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 3.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.83. 70,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,823,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 293.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 36.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MicroVision by 110.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 111.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MicroVision by 499.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.