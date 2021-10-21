MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $42.96 million and approximately $146,721.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00006338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00319392 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,784,946 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

