Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $212.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $213.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

