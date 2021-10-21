Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 710 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

NYSE:GWW opened at $437.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

