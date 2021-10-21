Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 3,682 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,479. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

XYL stock opened at $126.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

