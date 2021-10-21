Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 5,326 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 431,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 272,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,632,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,100,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of ED opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

