Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 6,708 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 2,696,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,414.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after buying an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,605,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period.

ARMK opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

