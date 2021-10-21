Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $287,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

